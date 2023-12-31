Show You Care
Lots of sunshine to start 2024

By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After seeing ice and snow this morning across Eastern Iowa, we were left with a cloudy and dreary day. The clouds will decrease as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Overnight Lows will be in the 20s.
Overnight Lows will be in the 20s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will greet you for Monday with highs in the mid 30s.

We will go back into the upper 30s for Tuesday.

We will see a front push through as we head into the evening hours and into your Wednesday.

By the weekend, we will see temperatures going back into the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.

By Tuesday, we will see a drop in temperatures with highs in the mid 20s.

