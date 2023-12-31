Iowa City vigil highlights ongoing war between Hamas and Israel

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -The ‘Lights Up Vigil for Palestine’ took place in the Ped Mall in downtown Iowa City on December 30th.

Organizers say the goal was to educate people about the conflict, and the impacts the war has had on Palestinians.

They also criticized President Biden and other U.S. politicians for their ongoing support for Israel.

Lisa Arnold, an Iowa City native who spent more than a decade with her family in the West Bank, led the vigil.

She shared her experiences living there - and says she knows people still living in the Gaza Strip.

“I would like people to learn more about Palestine learn more about what’s going on there, open your eyes to the oppression of the Palestinian people,” said Arnold

Members from the groups Veterans for Peace, Iowa City For Palestine, and Jewish Voice for Peace took part in the vigil.

