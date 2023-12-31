Hawkeyes trade the field for an afternoon at the amusement park with local kids in Orlando

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Iowa and Tennessee players were on the same team Saturday, hanging out with kids at Fun Spot America in Orlando.

“It’s definitely a good time,” said Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Gennings Dunker. “I’ve got two little brothers so it’s like hanging out with them.”

“No popsicle limit so I let (the kids) get like three popsicles each.”

For Iowa players, it was easy to ditch the X’s and O’s for a few hours and hang out with kids from central Florida, especially Florida native sophomore running back Jaziun Patterson.

“I think it means a lot to be honest I never had that luxury of meeting somebody up in college or a celebrity type,” said Patterson.

Patterson, Dunker and the rest of the Hawkeyes were on the rides for about 90 minutes. Though some of the linemen like Dunker had a harder time getting on those ride.

“Except for the rides I couldn’t ride on it’s been a good time,” Dunker said. “You know the rides kind of teases you, and then you think you’re gonna be able to ride them, and you just can’t get the things to buckle.”

The Hawkeyes had the time to give the younger generation some advice.

“I them to listen to their parents,” Dunker said. “Listen to the people trying to help them out because a lot of kids think that they know everything.”

But mostly, as Patterson put it:

“It’s always fun to put a smile on their face.”

