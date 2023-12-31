Hawkeye fans fly out of Dubuque ahead of bowl game

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re days away from the Iowa Hawkeyes taking on Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Fans from Iowa are making their way to Orlando, Florida for the match-up, adding to the traffic airports see around the holidays.

“We are continuing to be very busy over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays,” said Todd Dalsing, Director of the Dubuque Regional Airport.

There are definitely a lot more flights now than last December, when there were zero.

Throughout 2022, the Dubuque Airport saw about 16% less traffic than it did the year before.

In September 2022, the airport lost American Airlines and daily scheduled service to Chicago.

The airport only re-started scheduled flights in March of this year with Avelo.

“All that definitely impacts the local economy with the lack of air service,” said Dalsing.

But this year, the bowl game in Florida is part of the equation.

“Over the New Year’s holiday, we already saw some strong numbers flying to Orlando,” said Dalsing. “As soon as the bowl game was announced, with the Iowa Hawkeyes in Orlando, that pretty much just sold out the flight for us.”

When TV9 visited the airport on Dec. 27, days before the game, some people were already flying out with plans of cheering on the Hawkeyes.

“We got two grandkids we might have to babysit for, so. It’s either them going to the game or us going to the game,” said Tim Lehmann, a Hawkeye fan.

