Cedar Rapids small business holds coffee cupping classes to teach something new

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One common new year resolution is learning something new. One Cedar Rapids small business is helping people do just that all while combining it with the love of drinking coffee.

The Golden Ember Coffee Company just opened in July .

One of the goals owner Melanie Greiner had for her business was to educate people about the difference between coffees.

Since the business has opened, she started holding Coffee Cupping classes at Newbo City Market to teach about coffee in 4 different categories: aroma, flavor, body, and acidity.

”I think that a cupping event would definitely be a great way for people to get out of their comfort zone and if you love coffee, it’s a perfect thing for you,” Greiner said. ”You definitely get to learn a lot about coffee in this experience and understand the different tastes and qualities of coffee.”

During the classes she also teaches different coffee brewing and processing methods.

