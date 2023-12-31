Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Caitlin Clark becomes Big Ten’s all-time assist leader, No. 4 Iowa women beat Minnesota 94-71

Caitlin Clark has so many awards, she’s not sure where all of them are at.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark has so many awards, she’s not sure where all of them are at.

She’s going to add a couple more commemorative basketballs after the fourth-ranked Iowa women defeated Minnesota 94-71 on Saturday.

Clark recorded her sixth double-double of the season and 49th of her career with 35 points and 10 assists — and she became the Big Ten’s all-time assist leader.

She also became the first Division I player — man or woman — to have 3,000-plus points, 900 or more assists and 800 or more rebounds in a career. And she moved into fifth place all-time on the NCAA Division I career scoring list with 3,149 points.

“I have a couple of storage units back home my parents put stuff in,” said Clark, whose 904 assists surpassed Samantha Prahalis’ 901. “The 3,000-point ball is just sitting in our locker room. Sometimes it gets lost in my locker, I don’t know, until I clean it out, or until I make one of my teammates clean it out. They get so annoyed, they clean it for me.”

“It needs to be cleaned,” coach Lisa Bluder quickly added.

The record-breaking assist came on a pass that Hannah Stuelke, who had 19 points, turned into a layup with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.

“Caitlin always finds me,” Stuelke said.

All of Clark’s milestones, though, are something Bluder has grown to appreciate.

“I relish it,” Bluder said. “It’s so much fun. I want her to get double-doubles, I want her to break records. To me, it’s so much fun to watch her do that. I never get tired of her passing.”

Clark immediately interrupted.

“Do you ever get tired of my shooting, though?” she said, smiling.

“No,” Bluder said, who then smiled as she added, “Well, sometimes.”

Clark was good with her shooting in this game, going 13 of 22 from the field, including 8 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Iowa (13-1, 2-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to 10 games, the program’s longest streak since the 2004-05 team opened the season with 13 consecutive wins.

Amaya Battle had 16 points for Minnesota (11-2, 1-1).

“Iowa’s a great team, and any time you give a great team a little bit, they can go far with it,” Battle said. “We didn’t come out hard, and they took advantage of that.”

Mara Braun had 15 points and Sophie Hart added 13 for the Golden Gophers.

“Obviously, Iowa played at a really high level and did good things,” Minnesota coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “They outcompeted us early on and we dug ourselves a hole. They attacked and got to the rim, and for whatever reason, we didn’t help each other a lot.”

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers came in on an eight-game winning streak, with their only loss this season coming to No. 15 Connecticut. But they were taken out of this game with Iowa’s early run. Minnesota is one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten, and it showed against the experienced Hawkeyes.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes hadn’t played since a December 21 win over Loyola Chicago, but showed the long layoff wasn’t going to be a problem with a strong start. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder tightened the rotation to just eight players in the first half and got contributions from everyone.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Maryland on Wednesday.

Iowa: Hosts Michigan State on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Hahn Bakery closing after 150 year legacy
Amana’s Hahn Bakery closing Sunday after 150 year legacy
Cedar Rapids Christian Church vandalized (Photos by: Benjamin Mulholland)
Cedar Rapids Christian Church sign vandalized
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Firefighters respond to early morning fire in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Caitlin Clark has so many awards, she’s not sure where all of them are at.
Caitlin Clark becomes Big Ten’s all-time assist leader, No. 4 Iowa women beat Minnesota 94-71
Luke Lachey announces return to Iowa, says he wants to leave a legacy
Luke Lachey announces return to Iowa, says he wants to leave a legacy
Iowa’s defense says Tennessee’s opt-outs won’t affect their game plan
Iowa’s defense says Tennessee’s opt-outs won’t affect their game plan
Logan Jones
Two years after difficult transition to center, Logan Jones praised for his commitment and leadership