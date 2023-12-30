Show You Care
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the viewing area until Midnight.

By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Sunday Morning for the majority of the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area.

Snow and Ice possible across parts of the viewing area.
Snow and Ice possible across parts of the viewing area.

MAIN CONCERN: Anticipate freezing drizzle occasionally mixed with snow, the formation of a thin layer of ice, and potential snow accumulation reaching up to one inch. Slippery road conditions are also a main concern this evening as well. Use caution when traveling.

Please keep it tuned to KCRG-TV9, KCRG.com as well as the free KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App for the latest information in your area.

Learn about foods that could bring good luck in 2024 in this Fareway Cooking Segment
US seizes more illegal e-cigarettes, but thousands of new ones are launching
