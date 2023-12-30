Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the viewing area until Midnight.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Sunday Morning for the majority of the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area.

Snow and Ice possible across parts of the viewing area. (KCRG)

MAIN CONCERN: Anticipate freezing drizzle occasionally mixed with snow, the formation of a thin layer of ice, and potential snow accumulation reaching up to one inch. Slippery road conditions are also a main concern this evening as well. Use caution when traveling.

Please keep it tuned to KCRG-TV9, KCRG.com as well as the free KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App for the latest information in your area.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.