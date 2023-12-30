Two years after difficult transition to center, Logan Jones praised for his commitment and leadership

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - When Iowa All-American Tyler Linderbaum moved on to the NFL, Iowa needed a new center, and defensive lineman Logan Jones was up for the challenge.

“It was a great challenge for me last year. There were some ugly plays, that’s part of it, and it was an opportunity for me to grow,” said Jones. “I think that’s the hardest thing is realizing you’re not gonna be perfect.”

Jones was not perfect, but he earned the respect of his coaches. And he continued to improve despite being banged up this season.

“The greatest compliment I can give (Jones) is I don’t know if we have a football player on offense who works harder, who practices harder, who’s tougher, who’s more committed to the football team,” said offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. “He’s been a joy to coach.”

“I think his best football’s still in front of him and I’m excited to see that I’ll be watching carefully.”

