Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Two years after difficult transition to center, Logan Jones praised for his commitment and leadership

The Iowa football team is just three days from its Citrus Bowl match-up with the Tennessee Volunteers.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - When Iowa All-American Tyler Linderbaum moved on to the NFL, Iowa needed a new center, and defensive lineman Logan Jones was up for the challenge.

“It was a great challenge for me last year. There were some ugly plays, that’s part of it, and it was an opportunity for me to grow,” said Jones. “I think that’s the hardest thing is realizing you’re not gonna be perfect.”

Jones was not perfect, but he earned the respect of his coaches. And he continued to improve despite being banged up this season.

“The greatest compliment I can give (Jones) is I don’t know if we have a football player on offense who works harder, who practices harder, who’s tougher, who’s more committed to the football team,” said offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. “He’s been a joy to coach.”

“I think his best football’s still in front of him and I’m excited to see that I’ll be watching carefully.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

Brian Feretnz
Brian Ferentz frustrated with extra attention being put on him ahead of Citrus Bowl
Brian Feretnz
Brian Ferentz frustrated with extra attention being put on him ahead of Citrus Bowl
Nick Jackson and Sebastian Castro still weighing decision to return to the Hawkeyes or go pro
Nick Jackson and Sebastian Castro still weighing decision to return to the Hawkeyes or go pro
Iowa adjusts for highly-touted Tennessee freshman Nico Iamaleava in Citrus Bowl
Iowa adjusts for highly-touted Tennessee freshman Nico Iamaleava in Citrus Bowl