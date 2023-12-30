‘These are the first tools that we bring out to help save those animals’: Cedar Rapids Fire Department utilizes pet oxygen masks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to hundreds of fires every year.

“Obviously we have to focus on human life in any fire situation,” Assistant Fire Chief Brent Smith said. “So we go in and search our structures, and as soon as we have verified that all of the people are out, we turn our attention to the other family members which are our pets, right?”

Smith said the department uses pet oxygen masks to help save animals from smoke inhalation after a fire.

Firefighters most recently used the equipment while responding to a house fire in northeast Cedar Rapids just before Christmas.

“We brought three animals out of the home. One did parish, but two were savable,” Smith said. “We put these [masks] on those two dogs that came out. One was a full grown dog, and then another one was a puppy.”

Those masks were donated by the Cedar Rapids location of Invisible Fence. It’s part of the company’s program “Project Breathe,” which donates pet oxygen masks to fire departments.

“Until a few years ago, these were not common at all,” Smith said. “We’re now seeing more and more with those partnerships [with] fire departments.”

Invisible Fence estimates 40,000 pets die in fires every year.

Smith said the department doesn’t track animals saved from fires — but that these masks have helped save countless pets. He said they wouldn’t have this life-saving equipment without the donation.

“These can be expensive. They are veterinary quality and that’s what these masks are sold to commercially, is to vet clinics,” Smith said. “Sometimes it can be not as affordable for fire departments to use taxpayer money for things like this.”

Smith said the company has also donated the masks to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Fire Department.

