New Dubuque childcare center prepares for opening

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The new year will bring a new daycare option for families in Dubuque - with 200 slots.

This comes at a crucial time for state and city leaders say a lack of childcare options is hurting families and employers.

The Dubuque Community Y’s new building will be a second home for more than 200 children from babies as young as six weeks through preschoolers. And Executive Director of Childcare Deb Gustafson says these childcare slots are needed now more than ever.

“I think that there are still some centers that do have opportunities for growth, but there are many other centers that are full. And we’ve also lost some home child care,” said Gustafson.

For many daycares across the state, one of the biggest issues is finding staff. But Gustafson says the state childcare wage grant - which is worth more than 500-thousand dollars to enhance the pay and benefits for daycare workers in Dubuque County - has made a difference.

“Oh my goodness, they have been so effective. We just could not be any happier with the opportunities its given us to expand and grow our programs,” said Gustafson.

Dubuque County’s childcare workforce has shrunk by 23% over the last few years, meaning parents have fewer options. Specifically, the need for providers who can care for babies is dire.

“There are a few issues with infant care, that seems to be the biggest. And that’s because infants are the most expensive children to care for. The ratio is 1 to 4, so we actually lose money in an infant room...If parents don’t have a safe place to take their children, guess what; they can’t go to work.” said Gustafson.

But she says the new building won’t just benefit parents, but rather, the entire community.

“Whether you have children or not, the ability for people in our community that have children to have safe, affordable, quality childcare is significant, and it does impact you,” said Gustafson.

The new center will officially open on January 8th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.