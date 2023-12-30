New 911 center for Dubuque area moves ahead

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque area is one step away from a new 911 center.

Wednesday, two out of the three bodies that have to sign off gave their approval. Since Dubuque County and the Dubuque County 911 Service Board have agreed, that only leaves the City of Dubuque.

“I think what the Supervisors are bringing to you tonight is solution to a problem that’s more than a decade old,” said Ann Mc Donough, Dubuque County Supervisor, at a joint meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and the Dubuque 911 Service Board.

Another Supervisor said the upgrades ten years in the making are desperately needed.

“The current center has 450 square feet. Very small,” said Harley Pothoff, Dubuque County Supervisor. “They handle close to 90,000 calls. They have no space. They need more people. They need more space to add more people.”

But for more than ten years, “sides couldn’t agree on what was going to happen,” said Tom Berger, Director of Dubuque County Emergency Management.

Wednesday night, that changed.

The County and the 911 Service Board gave their approval to a new 28E agreement—that’s how government entities make contracts with each other.

The new agreement calls for a new location of the 911 center, one that’d be about 16 times bigger.

It also changes who pays for what when it comes to 911 service.

“One of the biggest things was the previous split,” said Pothoff. “The city paid 2/3 and the county paid 1/3. That was not fair to the city residents because they’re paying city taxes and they pay county taxes to pay for the same thing. So we’re trying to make it more equitable for everybody.“

With the new agreement, the city’s portion would change from from two-thirds to half.

Not everyone at the meeting liked the new location, which would mean leasing part of a building.

“I just don’t see this as the best long-term option, from a county standpoint,” said Wayne Kenniker, Dubuque County Supervisor.

While there were lots of questions, Kenniker was the only voice in opposition. Both bodies moved to approve the agreement.

Friday is the final step. That’s when the third and final body, the City of Dubuque, will make its decision about the agreement in a special meeting.

