Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s

Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a McDonald's in Atlanta. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery, Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a woman is dead and another is in custody after a dispute turned deadly at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two female customers inside the McDonald’s got into an “escalated dispute” that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this week.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed as Tamanika Woods.

Atlanta police said 19-year-old T’Niya Evans was arrested and is facing charges that include murder in connection with the shooting.

Family and friends said Woods was in her 30s and a mother to four children.

“I want everyone to know she was a great person. She’s a very good mother and she will be missed. She’s very sweet and a family-oriented young lady,” a friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Atlanta News First.

Woods died at Grady Memorial Hospital after she was taken away from the scene in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told Atlanta News First that customers inside the McDonald’s held the suspected shooter down until police could respond to the restaurant.

No children were inside the restaurant during the shooting, and the McDonald’s has since reopened.

Atlanta police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

Nikki Haley
Former Governor Nikki Haley stops in Dubuque to gain last-minute caucus support
Firefighters most recently used the equipment while responding to a house fire in northeast...
‘These are the first tools that we bring out to help save those animals’: Cedar Rapids Fire Department utilizes pet oxygen masks
New Dubuque childcare center prepares for opening
New Dubuque childcare center prepares for opening
Loved ones send off Iowa National Guard Soldiers going on peacekeeping mission in Kosovo
Loved ones send off Iowa National Guard Soldiers going on peacekeeping mission in Kosovo