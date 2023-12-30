Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Man accused of attempting to kidnap 4-year-old child at Walmart

A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from their family at Walmart. (Source: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say a man is under arrest after an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart on Friday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Walmart in the Lehigh Acres area about an attempted kidnapping.

According to deputies, the man, later identified as Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, attempted to take a 4-year-old child away from his family while at the store.

Hernandez reportedly grabbed the child’s wrist and forced him to go in his direction before a family member intervened and pulled the child back.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance footage confirmed the man’s actions.

“What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Authorities responded to Hernandez’s residence within the hour and took him into custody.

Investigators said they found that Hernandez grabbed the child’s wrist, pulled him, and told the boy “Let’s go.” He restrained the child’s movement and directed him to walk with him.

“I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip,” Marceno said.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Hernandez for false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown
Hahn Bakery closing after 150 year legacy
Amana’s Hahn Bakery closing Sunday after 150 year legacy
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Firefighters respond to early morning fire in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Christian Church vandalized (Photos by: Benjamin Mulholland)
Cedar Rapids Christian Church sign vandalized
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan

Latest News

A neighbor is being called a hero for helping a woman and her son escape a domestic violence...
‘He was trying to get them’: Neighbor helps woman and her son escape abusive man
A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from his family.
Florida man accused of attempting to kidnap a child at Walmart
Airport workers spotted Sai in the parking garage and captured him.
Cat back home after sneakily tagging along in car for vacation, getting lost at airport
Learn about foods that could bring good luck in 2024 in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn about foods that could bring good luck in 2024 in this Fareway Cooking Segment