Learn about foods that could bring good luck in 2024 in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Caitlyn Ferin shares foods that could bring good luck as you ring in the New Year in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Many different cultures have foods they eat on certain holidays, some for good luck and prosperity, some for traditions or customs.

Here are some that I have come across, that you might want to try because side note, they are all healthy and delicious!

Greens: Green often symbolizes luck, think four-leaf clover, dollar bills, and jade. It only makes sense that many cultures link this to green foods. Kale, beans, brussels sprouts, cabbage. These foods are also great since they’re high in fiber! Noodles: In many cultures noodles are thought to lengthen life so don’t break your noodles! Pomegranate: In some Mediterranean countries these symbolize good luck and fertility. These are currently in season and offer amazing antioxidants. Black-Eyed Peas: These are often associated with prosperity!

So, if you’re up for trying something new this New Year’s check out some of these various traditional items!

