Lawsuit filed after Pleasant Valley school board election controversy

Controversy involving write-in votes in the Pleasant Valley School Board race will now stretch into the legal system.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - Controversy involving write-in votes in the Pleasant Valley School Board race will now stretch into the legal system.

A lawyer representing Tracey Rivera, who was deemed to have narrowly lost her seat on the PV School Board, back in the November elections has filed a lawsuit against the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

The lawsuit claims the board acted outside their jurisdiction, as well as not allowing Rivera to have an equal opportunity to serve on the school board.

Jameson Smith won the initial results by six votes for the district’s sixth seat.

