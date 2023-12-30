Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Iowa’s defense says Tennessee’s opt-outs won’t affect their game plan

“Obviously they are well coached and they’re very talented"
By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Tennessee boasts one of the best offenses in the SEC, scoring 31 and a half points per game. Conventional wisdom says the offense will change dramatically now that the Volunteers’ starting quarterback and running back have opted out of the game.

But Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker doesn’t see it that way.

“Obviously they are well coached and they’re very talented,” Parker said. “I don’t think the offense is gonna change, it’s been very similar to what he’s done in the past.”

The biggest question mark is true freshman Nico Iamaleava, who’s making his first career start, replacing typical starter Joe Milton.

But again, Parker and defensive back Jermari Harris say it won’t be a dramatic change.

“He’s smaller than (Milton) but he’ still a run threat,” Harris said. “He can sling it. They’re very similar him and Milton. I wouldn’t say too much of a different.”

Iamaleava only has 54 snaps for Iowa to watch, but Parker doesn’t consider that a problem.

“Everybody, if they have 5 snaps or 25 snaps or if they have 400 they’re all treated they same,” Parker said. “That’s the best guy we’re playing and you guys better be on your game.”

Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee says Iowa’s biggest change in practice - on the defensive side of the ball - is adjusting to Tennessee’s speed.

“The biggest thing we’re focused on is tempo this week,” Lee said. “They are a really fast-paced offense that is trying to get to the next play as fast as possible, and we’re just trying to simulate that as much as possible with the scout team.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

Logan Jones
Two years after difficult transition to center, Logan Jones praised for his commitment and leadership
Brian Feretnz
Brian Ferentz frustrated with extra attention being put on him ahead of Citrus Bowl
Memphis wide receiver Roc Taylor (3) runs the ball past Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah...
Seth Henigan figures in 5 TDs, Memphis shuts down Iowa State’s run game in 36-26 Liberty Bowl win
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, talks...
How to watch Cyclones, Hawkeyes this Bowl Season