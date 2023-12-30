Iowa’s defense says Tennessee’s opt-outs won’t affect their game plan

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Tennessee boasts one of the best offenses in the SEC, scoring 31 and a half points per game. Conventional wisdom says the offense will change dramatically now that the Volunteers’ starting quarterback and running back have opted out of the game.

But Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker doesn’t see it that way.

“Obviously they are well coached and they’re very talented,” Parker said. “I don’t think the offense is gonna change, it’s been very similar to what he’s done in the past.”

The biggest question mark is true freshman Nico Iamaleava, who’s making his first career start, replacing typical starter Joe Milton.

But again, Parker and defensive back Jermari Harris say it won’t be a dramatic change.

“He’s smaller than (Milton) but he’ still a run threat,” Harris said. “He can sling it. They’re very similar him and Milton. I wouldn’t say too much of a different.”

Iamaleava only has 54 snaps for Iowa to watch, but Parker doesn’t consider that a problem.

“Everybody, if they have 5 snaps or 25 snaps or if they have 400 they’re all treated they same,” Parker said. “That’s the best guy we’re playing and you guys better be on your game.”

Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee says Iowa’s biggest change in practice - on the defensive side of the ball - is adjusting to Tennessee’s speed.

“The biggest thing we’re focused on is tempo this week,” Lee said. “They are a really fast-paced offense that is trying to get to the next play as fast as possible, and we’re just trying to simulate that as much as possible with the scout team.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.