Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce growing in eastern Iowa

KCRG-TV9 News at 10:00
By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa LBGTQ Chamber of Commerce is a new organization working to grow in eastern Iowa.

The goal is to provide Iowa businesses with state and national connections and educational opportunities.

Selenthia Jeffers and Barb Hanson of Cedar Rapids founded Shared Existence in 2022, as a resource to help people and businesses create inclusive cultures.

”It’s all about really getting to a place where instead of being judgmental or making assumptions or stereotyping,” Jeffers said. “It’s really doing that inner work. “

While looking for ways to advance their mission earlier this year, they connected with Iowa’s newly formed LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.

They say it’s been an invaluable resource.

”We are now aware of organizations that not only can we potentially partner with but also places that are safe for us to go into,” Hanson said.

Board Chair Dan Jansen said networking is one of the biggest benefits the chamber offers.

It has 46 members across the state after launching in October.

It also helps businesses like Shared Existence earn special designations that can open doors to bigger clients.

Jeffers and Hanson said they’re looking forward to paying back the support they’ve gotten.

”We have a platform. Let’s see how we can continue to make strides to help the little ones that are coming up and other people in our community,” Jeffers said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 News at 10:00
Nikki Haley campaigns in Dubuque
KCRG-TV9 News at 10:00
Peace vigil held in Iowa City
KCRG-TV9 News at 10:00
Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce growing
Different groups came together in Iowa City to call for peace in the ongoing war between...
Groups come together in Iowa City at vigil for peace in Israel-Hamas War