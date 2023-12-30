Groups come together in Iowa City at vigil for peace in Israel-Hamas War

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City chapter of Veterans For Peace held a peace vigil in front of the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City on December 29th.

They were joined by people from the following groups: Iowa City Action for Palestine, Iowans for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Iowa Physicians for Social Responsibility, Mennonite Peace Group, Johnson County United Nations Association, and the Johnson County Interfaith Coalition who all spoke at the event.

The chapter’s co-founder Paul Deaton called for a ceasefire as well as allowing unrestricted humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

“There is a need for peace in this world and if we don’t work for peace we won’t have peace,” said Deaton.

‘Veterans For Peace’ handed out leaflets outlining their positions, saying being critical of Israel’s actions is not the same as being anti-Semitic.

The leaflets also stated “Support for Palestinian justice and a cease-fire does NOT equate to endorsement of Hamas.”

The group holds peace vigils every Friday.

