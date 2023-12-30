Former Governor Nikki Haley stops in Dubuque to gain last-minute caucus support

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Top Republican Presidential candidates were in Eastern Iowa Friday with only 17 days left until the Iowa Caucus.

Ron DeSantis held stops in Davenport and Clayton County. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was in Dubuque, where she tried to gather some last-minute support.

The former Governor did not talk about her comments about the Civil War during her stop in Dubuque. Haley was criticized for not including slavery as a cause of the Civil War. Instead, she focused on her message to voters; cutting spending, and taxes, and stopping what she calls a crisis at the border.

“There is no excuse for them not to secure the border,” she said. “There’s no excuse to not take care of it. Right now, America is acting like it’s September 10th. We better remember what September 12th felt like.”

Haley is currently sitting third in most recent caucus polls trailing behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump with only 17 days left before the Iowa Caucus. She was confident that people needed to hear her message policy, and more Iowans would caucus for her. Many raised their hands when asked if this was their first time seeing the former Governor. She also took time to hit back at two top candidates saying Trump can’t be elected again.

“I agree with a lot of his policies, but rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him,” said Haley. “You know, I am right, chaos follows him. We can’t be a country in disarray have a world on fire, and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it.”

