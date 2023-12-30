Clouds Saturday afternoon with flurries possible overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting Saturday with fog in the east and a clear sky elsewhere. Temperatures this morning are in the teens and 20s.
This Weekend
Clouds will build into the area this afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. A cold front is forecasted to move into the area this evening, bringing overnight flurries into the region and lows in the mid-20s. Flurries will continue into the day on Sunday with little to no impacts expected. Otherwise, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s. Winds will be a bit higher on Sunday as well with gusts higher than 20 possible.
Next Week
A mix of sun and clouds and above-normal highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s are in the forecast for the first week of 2024.
