CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting Saturday with fog in the east and a clear sky elsewhere. Temperatures this morning are in the teens and 20s.

This Weekend

Clouds will build into the area this afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. A cold front is forecasted to move into the area this evening, bringing overnight flurries into the region and lows in the mid-20s. Flurries will continue into the day on Sunday with little to no impacts expected. Otherwise, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s. Winds will be a bit higher on Sunday as well with gusts higher than 20 possible.

Clouds Saturday afternoon with flurries possible overnight (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Next Week

A mix of sun and clouds and above-normal highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s are in the forecast for the first week of 2024.

Clouds Saturday afternoon with flurries possible overnight (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.