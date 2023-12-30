Brian Ferentz frustrated with extra attention being put on him ahead of Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day will mark the final time Brian Ferentz will be on the sidelines as Iowa’s offensive coordinator.

“It’s going to be emotional. Obviously, when you get to play for a guy like Coach Brian, it means a lot. You got a coach who will stop by say hi to your mom, have a conversation with her and she’ll come to me after the game and say how much that means to her,” junior offensive lineman Logan Jones said.

Ferentz, who has held the position since 2017, was dismissed from his coaching duties in October. The decision was made following Iowa’s offensive woes and not meeting the amendments in his contract that required the Hawkeyes to average 25 points per game and win at least 7 this season.

“Probably what I resent most about this situation is that the focus has come off our football players who have really accomplished some tremendous things this year. It’s gone on to things that quite simply don’t matter. They are quite trivial and silly in my opinion. For whatever reason, the focus has gone there instead of on a bunch of players who have worked really hard, overcome a lot of adversity, and dealt with a lot of nonsense to win 10 football games. They’ve put themselves in a position to win an eleventh which I think would be the fourth time in the history of this school that’s happened,” Ferentz said.

The past few years Iowa’s offense has been one of the worst in the country. Even though the unit has taken a hit due to injuries this season, Ferentz said that’s just football.

“If you don’t expect adversity to happen, I just think you’re a fool. We knew there were going to be challenges. You do not know exactly what they are going to be,” Ferentz said.

Although he might not have shown much emotion, there are personal ties for Ferentz. The former Iowa offensive lineman has been on the coaching staff since 2012 and has only played or coached at Iowa under his father.

“I had a chance to get to know my father professionally, which I don’t know that every son does and that’s been pretty special. He’s lived up to everything that I imagined to be,” he said.

As he looks back on his career, he said he’ll remember it fondly. Ferentz has a chance to help this Hawkeye football team go out on top, but he wanted to clarify this bowl game is not about winning for him.

“If I’ve shared one thing with these players in my time here is that this program is not about one person, it never has been and it never will be. I just feel fortunate to have been a part of this place and to have been around the people that I’ve been around,” Ferentz said. “It’s not about one game or winning one game. It’s about doing things right and doing it for Iowa football.”

