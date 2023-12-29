Sunshine returns today with snow melting, look for a few more snow showers this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With rain and snow showers behind us for the time being, quieter weather settles in for the end of 2023.

Today, clouds decrease from the north slowly through the day with at least a little sunshine expected by the end of the day for everyone. Clouds will take the longest to clear the farther south you are. Highs climb to the upper 30s and low 40s, helping to melt off much of the snow from yesterday. Continue to drive with a little extra caution as slick patches may still exist, especially on secondary roads.

With a clearer sky in place tonight, temperatures dip to the mid 20s .This is another time period where any daytime snow melting could lead to refreezing and slick areas, so keep that in mind if heading out and about late tonight or Saturday morning. A few areas of patchy fog could develop early Saturday, too, especially if we’re able to melt a little snow today.

The weekend comes with a mix of sun and clouds and similar temperatures to today. As a weak disturbance moves through Saturday night into Sunday, a few isolated snow showers become possible as colder air pours into the state, though accumulation would likely be little to none. This activity could be around through around midday on Sunday. Winds pick up behind this front too.

A cold front late Saturday into Sunday morning could generate a few light snow showers. This will also bring cooler air to bring in the new year and a windy Sunday (KCRG)

The colder air mass leads to highs hitting only the upper 20s to low 30s on New Year’s Eve and Day, so it’ll be a chilly transition between 2023 and 2024. New Year’s Eve night looks like it will be dry, so you’ll just need to dress appropriately for the chilly temperatures expected.

Much of next week looks fairly quiet, too, with temperatures that start off a bit warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see a bit of a decrease in those again by the end of the work week, with highs back in the low 30s at best and overnight lows in the 10s and 20s.

