Sioux Center alumni hockey game raises over $1,600 for sled hockey team

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - You never stop loving the game. That’s the case in Sioux Center where 33 players who played for the Sioux Center Hockey Association had a chance to get back on the ice Thursday night, not only for themselves, but to support another local hockey club.

Thursday night, players who came up through the Sioux Center Hockey Association got a chance to dust off the skates and get back out on the ice in their third annual charity alumni game.

“It’s really cool to see everybody come together despite age, despite where everybody’s gone in life,” said Micaiah Tinkleberg, an alumni who played with the Storm from 2013-2021. “It’s fun to see where everybody’s gone, each year we all reminisce and see what everyone’s been up to.”

“It’s good to see my old high school teammates again and play and create more memories with them as well,” said 2016-2019 alum Freddy Bullock.

Every year, the game raises money for a local organization, and this year the teams are playing to raise money for the Siouxland Lightning, a sled hockey team in the area that has a big impact on people with disabilities in the Siouxland area.

“We were introduced to [the Lightning] through standup players that play for the Storm,” said the mother of a player on the Lightning, Kate Zeutenhorst. “Our child is nonverbal, but the first time we took her off the ice when she tried it she spoke three words.

And the Storm alumni weren’t just here to play some hockey and write a check. In fact, these two organizations have been intertwined for years, with many of the Storm players volunteering with the Lightning in their playing days.

“A few of the girls and I were able to help volunteer with the sled hockey program and help get people to try sled hockey,” said Nicole Koops who played from 2011-2021.

“When I was in college I was able to help out with them a little bit,” said Bullock. “I think it’s a good opportunity to get kids on the ice, enjoy the moment, feel free, and not have to worry about anything outside of the ice.”

And every player, coach, and fan in the stands helped to encourage that everybody deserves a chance to play hockey.

“I think that every body should get the opportunity to play hockey no matter where they come from,” said Tinkleberg. “I think hockey is such a big blessing to everybody who gets to experience it, so I love getting to help out.”

In total, the alumni game was able to raise more than $1,600 for the Siouxland Lightning hockey program.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.