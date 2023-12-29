Nick Jackson and Sebastian Castro still weighing decision to return to the Hawkeyes or go pro

ORLANDO, Fl. (KCRG) - In an era where players are continuously opting out of bowl games, the Iowa football program has been recruiting guys back for a sixth year. Linebacker Jay Higgins announced earlier this week that he’d be returning for a an extra season. You can bet Higgins has been in the ear of his teammates hoping they too will return to the black and gold.

Higgins may be Iowa’s best recruiting weapon. Since announcing on Tuesday he was returning to to the Hawkeyes, he’s been trying to convince defenders such as Nick Jackson and Sebastian Castro to do the same.

“He’s just saying like come on, run it back, let’s do it one more time. He’s my roommate, so it’s every single day,” Jackson said.

“He’s been trying to get me to come back every day he sees me. He’s just always chirping in my ear or something,” Castro added.

If Higgins can create a domino effect, Iowa would return their top three tacklers next season. Castro said it’s not a bad thing to be in this position of deciding whether to turn pro or play college ball for another year.

“I’ve wanted to play in the NFL since I was a kid. I have the opportunity to do it now, but just to come back to Iowa is not a bad deal either. To be around the people around the environment and grow as a player,” he said.

Although Castro hasn’t made up his mind, he doesn’t plan on waiting too much longer.

“I’m going to make my decision sometime after the game,” he said.

In addition, Jackson, who played four seasons with Virginia before transferring to Iowa, recently was approved by the NCAA to play for an extra year.

“A week ago you didn’t really know this was an option,” he explained. Now, you’re about to play the next game of your life. It’s the biggest game of your life because it’s the next one.”

As he continues to weigh his options, he said he’s grateful to have landed in Iowa.

“We talk about it in the locker room all the time, ‘it’s third down,’” he said imitating the stadium announcer. “We’re just messing around. All the calls, everything we go through in practice and just how electric Kinnick is - it’s a college football dream to play at Kinnick.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz understands that it’s not an easy decision and the best advice he can give to his players is to be fully invested in whatever step they take.

“What we try to share with them is take your time. You don’t have to make a decision today. You’ll probably have more information and better information within a week or two weeks,” Ferentz said. “Ultimately, it’s about them doing what they need to do, what they feel is in their heart.”

Ferentz also said that if players choose to leave the team, he is not mad or upset about their decision. He believes each player knows what’s best for them, but when they do leave they are Hawkeyes for life.

