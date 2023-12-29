Morning flurries linger, but generally quieter weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of the next several days will be precipitation-free, though there are a couple of exceptions.

The first is this morning, when a few lingering flurries or quick snow showers are passing through the viewing area. This is the last gasp of the very active weather pattern we’ve been dealing with over the last several days. This activity is unlikely to add much accumulation or make much of a difference in road conditions around the area. It also winds down over the next few hours, and clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day. Temperatures head for the upper 30s to around 40 by the afternoon, but wind chills will be held back toward the low 30s with occasionally brisk northwesterly winds.

Watch out for slick spots on paved surfaces today, especially during the morning. Any liquid likely froze overnight, especially on surfaces that haven’t been treated with salt or other substances to help it melt. The main roads are generally in decent shape, but side streets, sidewalks, and parking lots aren’t as great. Use caution while driving or walking, especially in those areas, until conditions improve today.

With clearer skies tonight, temperatures should decrease fairly efficiently and reach lows in the low to mid 20s. This is another time period where any daytime snow melting could lead to refreezing and slick areas, so keep that in mind if heading out and about late tonight or Saturday morning. A few areas of patchy fog could develop early Saturday, too, especially if we’re able to melt a little snow today.

Scattered clouds will be with us on Saturday with temperatures similar to today. Winds should be a little bit lighter for much of the day. That begins to change by Saturday night as a cold front moves through, with winds increasing behind it. A few isolated snow showers accompany those winds as colder air pours into the state, though accumulation would likely be little to none. This activity could be around through around midday on Sunday.

A few snow showers could take places on Saturday night into early Sunday. (KCRG)

The colder air mass leads to highs hitting only the upper 20s to low 30s on New Year’s Eve and Day, so it’ll be a chilly transition between 2023 and 2024. New Year’s Eve night looks like it will be dry, so you’ll just need to dress appropriately for the chilly temperatures expected.

Much of next week looks fairly quiet, too, with temperatures that start off a bit warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see a bit of a decrease in those again by the end of the work week, with highs back in the low 30s at best and overnight lows in the 10s and 20s.

