MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have confirmed that MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo was placed on lockdown earlier Friday morning.
Hospital staff say that the lockdown was activated following reports of a violent intruder, but that now the lockdown has been lifted.
Waterloo Police are investigating the incident.
KCRG-TV9 has crews on scene. Stay tuned for the latest information.
