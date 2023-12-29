MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have confirmed that MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo was placed on lockdown earlier Friday morning.

Hospital staff say that the lockdown was activated following reports of a violent intruder, but that now the lockdown has been lifted.

Waterloo Police are investigating the incident.

KCRG-TV9 has crews on scene. Stay tuned for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.