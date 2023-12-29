Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown

Waterloo police say there was a report of a violent intruder at MercyOne Medical Center on West 9th Street..
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have confirmed that MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo was placed on lockdown earlier Friday morning.

Hospital staff say that the lockdown was activated following reports of a violent intruder, but that now the lockdown has been lifted.

Waterloo Police are investigating the incident.

KCRG-TV9 has crews on scene. Stay tuned for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

Waterloo police say there was a report of a violent intruder at MercyOne Medical Center on...
MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown
Some areas of Eastern Iowa saw a bit more snow than expected this week. First Alert...
Why we saw more snow than expected
Hahn Bakery closing after 150 year legacy
Amana’s Hahn Bakery closing Sunday after 150 year legacy
Chef Alexander from 350 First makes the perfect chili to kick off 2024
Everyday Iowa - 350 FIRST Part 2