Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Maine Secretary of State on removing Trump from ballot

Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's primary ballots, just a week after Colorado's Supreme Court ruled he cannot appear on theirs.(CNN)
By Leah Vredenbregt and Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former President Donald Trump is disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot after Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removed him, citing the Constitution’s insurrection clause.

Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the decision after voters brought a series of challenges over his qualifications for office. Under state law, voters can challenge a candidate’s qualifications for office, leading to a public hearing to make a determination.

Bellows said she found he violated his oath of office because he engaged in an insurrection.

“My sole obligation is to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law,” Bellows said. “The weight of evidence presented in the hearing made it clear that Mr. Trump was aware of the tinder laid by a multi-month effort to date legitimize the election of 2020, and then on January 6, chose to light the match.”

Secretary Bellows said Trump violated section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which does not allow anyone who swore an oath to support the Constitution, and then “engaged in insurrection” against it, from holding office.

“The weight of evidence presented to me at the hearing demonstrated that the insurrection on January 6, 2021, happened at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of the former outgoing president, Mr. Trump,” Bellows said.

Some officials say the state is getting ahead of legal proceedings that are already under way. Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) said in part, “We are a nation of laws, therefore until he is actually found guilty of the crime of insurrection, he should be allowed on the ballot.”

The Trump campaign said in a statement it will appeal Bellows’ decision to Maine’s courts.

Bellows has suspended her decision until the courts rule.

For the second time this month, former President Donald Trump has been removed from a state’s primary presidential election ballot. Colorado’s Supreme Court voted unanimously to remove him from the primary ballot on December 19.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule whether Trump appears on ballots in Maine and elsewhere, as other states consider whether to keep the former president on their ballots.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

It happened around 4:00 p.m. at M Avenue and 190th Street, five miles south of Marengo.
Driver involved in Dec. 5th Iowa County crash has died
Cedar Rapids Christian Church vandalized (Photos by: Benjamin Mulholland)
Cedar Rapids Christian Church sign vandalized
Waterloo police say there was a report of a violent intruder at MercyOne Medical Center on...
MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown
It happened just before 3:30 am in the 100 block of Tomahawk Trail.
Emergency crews respond to early morning fire in Cedar Rapids
MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown