Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Loved ones send off Iowa National Guard Soldiers going on peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of National Guard Soldiers are headed to southeast Europe.

Iowa National Guard Soldiers of Detachment 1, Company C (Medevac) deployed Friday morning out of Waterloo on a NATO peacekeeping mission. But before they took off, their loved ones got to be a part of a special send off event.

Scott Fulk was one of many in attendance to see off his son. He knew this day was coming for a while, but he still expressed a mix of emotions just hours before his son was deployed. He said among pride, reassurance, and sadness, he and his family also feel appreciated.

“We have a lot of support from our home town also. We live in Atlantic, we live in a small town so a lot of people are aware of Jared leaving, but the support’s incredible and there’s a lot of people behind him,” said Fulk.

During the sendoff ceremony in Waterloo, CW2 Jared Fulk expressed similar emotions.

“A lot of emotions just about being a part from my family and my wife. It’s nice to feel supported today,” said CW2 Fulk.

While in Kosovo, CW2 Fulk will pilot one of the helicopters used for medevac.

Being a part of Iowa National Guard Soldiers of Detachment 1, Company C (Medevac) means providing constant support, including air transportation to the hospital.

“They will provide live medevac support and coverage for the Kosovo forces while in Kosovo, and for the NATO sources that are stationed there,” said Commander Grant Grosskruger.

Leaders say events like this are important to not only the family members and loved ones of those who are being deployed, but to the soldiers themselves.

“It shows solidarity between the organization and the community and the state as a whole. It’s an opportunity for everybody to come together, show their support for what these folks and these soldiers are about to go and do,” said Kruger.

According to NATO, their international peace keeping mission is one that’s focused on local and regional stability within the country and Eastern Europe.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

Loved ones send off Iowa National Guard Soldiers going on peacekeeping mission in Kosovo
A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked key parts of an Iowa law that bans some books...
Judge blocks key parts of Iowa law that bans some school library books and forbids discussion of LGBTQ+ issues
Your First Alert Forecast
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The...
New Iowa bill proposes making harsher penalties for swatting calls