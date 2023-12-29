Loved ones send off Iowa National Guard Soldiers going on peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of National Guard Soldiers are headed to southeast Europe.

Iowa National Guard Soldiers of Detachment 1, Company C (Medevac) deployed Friday morning out of Waterloo on a NATO peacekeeping mission. But before they took off, their loved ones got to be a part of a special send off event.

Scott Fulk was one of many in attendance to see off his son. He knew this day was coming for a while, but he still expressed a mix of emotions just hours before his son was deployed. He said among pride, reassurance, and sadness, he and his family also feel appreciated.

“We have a lot of support from our home town also. We live in Atlantic, we live in a small town so a lot of people are aware of Jared leaving, but the support’s incredible and there’s a lot of people behind him,” said Fulk.

During the sendoff ceremony in Waterloo, CW2 Jared Fulk expressed similar emotions.

“A lot of emotions just about being a part from my family and my wife. It’s nice to feel supported today,” said CW2 Fulk.

While in Kosovo, CW2 Fulk will pilot one of the helicopters used for medevac.

Being a part of Iowa National Guard Soldiers of Detachment 1, Company C (Medevac) means providing constant support, including air transportation to the hospital.

“They will provide live medevac support and coverage for the Kosovo forces while in Kosovo, and for the NATO sources that are stationed there,” said Commander Grant Grosskruger.

Leaders say events like this are important to not only the family members and loved ones of those who are being deployed, but to the soldiers themselves.

“It shows solidarity between the organization and the community and the state as a whole. It’s an opportunity for everybody to come together, show their support for what these folks and these soldiers are about to go and do,” said Kruger.

According to NATO, their international peace keeping mission is one that’s focused on local and regional stability within the country and Eastern Europe.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.