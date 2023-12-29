Lone Tree resident calls for changes to Sand Road SE after multiple accidents.

HILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Austin Marshek says he and his family have had a front row seat to too many accidents along this stretch of Sand Road Southeast.

“There’s three relatives of mine right in a row, all within a quarter mile, and just in that quarter mile, there’s been I think 4 or 5 accidents so far...You’ve seen it enough times and it’s like whelp, there goes another one.” said Lone Tree resident Austin Marshek.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says this stretch of road has seen 11 crashes in 3 years. 7 of those were just this year alone.

The causes of those vary from deer to drunk driving.

“We’ve had everything from DUIs in the yard, people roll their cars, we had to take a tree out because of it... A couple years ago a lady wrapped her Mustang around a telephone poll. " said Marshek.

Marshek thinks the roads design plays a role. The curve has no center line and no shoulders or bike lanes and not a lot of signage. He also says passing cars are an issue.

But what frustrates Marshek is the lack of effort to fix the problems.

“Give them a bike lane, so at least they have something to go off of. Widen the road so you have actual room for farm equipment because there’s guys that, you know, run grain wagons and combines up and down the road and people pass them, too. We’ve kind of talked to the Sheriffs and everything about what can be done and everything. And they’re just like ‘There’s deadlier roads than this one.’”

And until something is done, Marshek says he doesn’t know what to expect.

“I just want to see something done before someone ends up dying and knowing that hey, we could do something about it, but nothing happens.” said Marshek.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t available for an interview today.

A KCRG Reporter also reached out to Johnson County Secondary Roads, who maintains Sand Road Southeast, but as of Wednesday’s 6pm broadcast, they have not responded.

