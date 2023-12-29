Show You Care
Kirk Ferentz “appreciative” of Brian Ferentz coaching in Citrus Bowl

After the 2024 Citrus Bowl, Brian Ferentz’ long tenure at Iowa - as a coach and player - will be over.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - After the 2024 Citrus Bowl, Brian Ferentz’ long tenure at Iowa - as a coach and player - will be over.

“I think it sits in the back of your mind it’s Brian’s last game so you wanna do well for him,” said quarterback Deacon Hill. But at the same time he’s like ‘it doesn’t matter what’s going on with me, we got a game to win, just go out there and do it for yourselves, do it for the team.”

Kirk Ferentz has not yet named Brian’s successor. Brian was informed he wouldn’t be returning to the team back in October.

“I’m appreciative that he’s here I’m appreciative that he’s coached the last five games,” Kirk Ferentz said. “I don’t wanna speak for him, but I think part of his motivation is, like all of us, he cares about the players we work with on a day to day basis.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

