Iowa adjusts for highly-touted Tennessee freshman Nico Iamaleava in Citrus Bowl

Joe Milton led Tennessee to an 8-4 record, but opted out of the Citrus Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Iowa is familiar with facing true freshman quarterbacks, they did so in the 2022 Music City Bowl, but players say true freshman Nico Iamaleava is incredibly talented, and the Hawkeyes don’t have much film of him.

“He’s an unbelievable player,” said senior linebacker Nick Jackson. “We just know that program itself, their first string, their second string and their third string, they’re all deep and they’re all really good players.”

Joe Milton led Tennessee to an 8-4 record, but opted out of the Citrus Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday.

