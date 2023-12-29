How to watch Cyclones, Hawkeyes this Bowl Season

IOWA (WOWT) - The 2023-24 edition of college football Bowl Season is in full swing, and two Iowa teams will take center stage over the next few days.

IOWA STATE vs. MEMPHIS

Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) chases Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel | AP)

First, the Iowa State Cyclones (7-5) battle Memphis (9-3) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

This marks the second time these two squads have met in this exact bowl game. In 2017, Iowa State squeaked out a 21-20 victory over the Tigers, the first bowl win under head coach Matt Campbell.

After starting the 2023 regular season 1-2 with losses to Iowa and Ohio, the Cyclones went 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference to finished tied for fourth.

The Tigers, who will be playing in their home stadium Friday, won five of their last six games of the regular season to place fourth in the AAC standings.

The Cyclones are participating in their sixth bowl game in the past seven seasons and enter the matchup as 10.5-point favorites over Memphis.

IOWA vs. TENNESSEE

Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass over Illinois defensive back Zachary Tobe (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall | AP)

For the second time in three seasons, the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) will play in the Citrus Bowl, this time against No. 25 Tennessee (8-4).

This, too, is a bowl game rematch from the 2010s, as the Hawkeyes and Volunteers met in the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2015, where Tennessee won 45-28.

It is, however, only the third time ever these two schools have played on the gridiron, the two other meetings coming in 1982 and 1987.

Iowa racked up double-digit wins in the regular season and dominated the Big Ten West, going 6-1 in the division before losing to No. 1 Michigan in the conference title game.

Tennessee enters the contest having placed third in the SEC East, but went just 1-3 against ranked teams during the regular season.

The Hawkeyes are 6.5-point underdogs as they make their 11th straight appearance in a bowl game.

