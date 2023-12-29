Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

How to watch Cyclones, Hawkeyes this Bowl Season

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, talks...
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa. Ferentz has been where Campbell is now in his career. Successful coach, courted annually by other schools and the NFL. Ferentz stayed at Iowa and settled into a two-decade run. Heading into the biggest Iowa-Iowa State game in the history of the rivalry, it's hard to know how much longer Campbell will be in Ames. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA (WOWT) - The 2023-24 edition of college football Bowl Season is in full swing, and two Iowa teams will take center stage over the next few days.

IOWA STATE vs. MEMPHIS

  • WHEN: 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29
  • WHERE: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.
  • WATCH: ESPN
  • LISTEN: Cyclone Radio Network
  • VEGAS ODDS: Memphis +10.5, O/U 57.5
Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) chases Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) as...
Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) chases Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)

First, the Iowa State Cyclones (7-5) battle Memphis (9-3) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

This marks the second time these two squads have met in this exact bowl game. In 2017, Iowa State squeaked out a 21-20 victory over the Tigers, the first bowl win under head coach Matt Campbell.

After starting the 2023 regular season 1-2 with losses to Iowa and Ohio, the Cyclones went 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference to finished tied for fourth.

The Tigers, who will be playing in their home stadium Friday, won five of their last six games of the regular season to place fourth in the AAC standings.

The Cyclones are participating in their sixth bowl game in the past seven seasons and enter the matchup as 10.5-point favorites over Memphis.

IOWA vs. TENNESSEE

  • WHEN: Noon, Monday, Jan. 1
  • WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
  • WATCH: ESPN
  • LISTEN: Hawkeye Radio Network
  • VEGAS ODDS: Iowa +6.5, O/U 35.5
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass over Illinois defensive...
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass over Illinois defensive back Zachary Tobe (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)

For the second time in three seasons, the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) will play in the Citrus Bowl, this time against No. 25 Tennessee (8-4).

This, too, is a bowl game rematch from the 2010s, as the Hawkeyes and Volunteers met in the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2015, where Tennessee won 45-28.

It is, however, only the third time ever these two schools have played on the gridiron, the two other meetings coming in 1982 and 1987.

Iowa racked up double-digit wins in the regular season and dominated the Big Ten West, going 6-1 in the division before losing to No. 1 Michigan in the conference title game.

Tennessee enters the contest having placed third in the SEC East, but went just 1-3 against ranked teams during the regular season.

The Hawkeyes are 6.5-point underdogs as they make their 11th straight appearance in a bowl game.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

Nick Jackson and Sebastian Castro still weighing decision to return to the Hawkeyes or go pro
Nick Jackson and Sebastian Castro still weighing decision to return to the Hawkeyes or go pro
Iowa adjusts for highly-touted Tennessee freshman Nico Iamaleava in Citrus Bowl
Iowa adjusts for highly-touted Tennessee freshman Nico Iamaleava in Citrus Bowl
Deacon Hill and Kirk Ferentz "appreciative" of Brian Ferentz coaching in Citrus Bowl
Kirk Ferentz “appreciative” of Brian Ferentz coaching in Citrus Bowl
Extra reps during bowl season "crucial" for Hawkeye youth and veterans
Extra reps during bowl season “crucial” for Hawkeye youth and veterans