Extra reps during bowl season “crucial” for Hawkeye youth and veterans

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - A relatively unknown Sebastian Castro was making play after play in the 2022 music city bowl against Kentucky. He says the extra month of practice he got for game was key.

“It’s more time just to get better on the field,” said Castro, a senior defensive back considering coming back to Iowa for an extra year. “They are valuable reps. People shouldn’t overlook them, because it’s easy to overlook, but the ones who do take advantage of the reps, it helps them take one step up the ladder.”

Quarterback Deacon Hill agrees. He says these extra reps are a time for learning, both for younger players, and veterans.

“Obviously it’s a huge, developmental phase for the young guys and for everybody it’s an opportunity for everyone to get better,” Hill said. “I think for me and the receiving room were able to get a lot of chemistry. It’s a lot of throws you’re putting in every day.”

Nick Jackson is a veteran playing his first bowl game with Iowa.

“(Those reps) are critical,” Jackson said. “I mean, I remember going back to my freshman year the reps you take during this bowl span, it’s big.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz wasn’t willing to provide specific names, but he did say a handful of young players have stood out this month.

“If we do it right guys will get better,” Ferentz said. “Not just first year guys, but some other guys starting to show some signs that maybe next spring they can prove that they can really help us be a better football team.”

The opportunity to improve gives the Hawkeyes motivation this month, but so does the game itself. Iowa can win 11 games for just the fourth time in program history.

“It’s a chance to win a game, any time you go out and compete that’s what you’re trying to do,” Ferentz said.

“It’s Tennessee, it’s great competition,“ Castro said. “Why not go out and show what we can do in front of the whole country?”

Iowa will face Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on New Years Day 2024. Kickoff is set for noon central time.

