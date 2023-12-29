Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Extra reps during bowl season “crucial” for Hawkeye youth and veterans

“They are valuable reps. People shouldn’t overlook them, because it’s easy to overlook, but the ones who do take advantage of the reps, it helps them..."
By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - A relatively unknown Sebastian Castro was making play after play in the 2022 music city bowl against Kentucky. He says the extra month of practice he got for game was key.

“It’s more time just to get better on the field,” said Castro, a senior defensive back considering coming back to Iowa for an extra year. “They are valuable reps. People shouldn’t overlook them, because it’s easy to overlook, but the ones who do take advantage of the reps, it helps them take one step up the ladder.”

Quarterback Deacon Hill agrees. He says these extra reps are a time for learning, both for younger players, and veterans.

“Obviously it’s a huge, developmental phase for the young guys and for everybody it’s an opportunity for everyone to get better,” Hill said. “I think for me and the receiving room were able to get a lot of chemistry. It’s a lot of throws you’re putting in every day.”

Nick Jackson is a veteran playing his first bowl game with Iowa.

“(Those reps) are critical,” Jackson said. “I mean, I remember going back to my freshman year the reps you take during this bowl span, it’s big.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz wasn’t willing to provide specific names, but he did say a handful of young players have stood out this month.

“If we do it right guys will get better,” Ferentz said. “Not just first year guys, but some other guys starting to show some signs that maybe next spring they can prove that they can really help us be a better football team.”

The opportunity to improve gives the Hawkeyes motivation this month, but so does the game itself. Iowa can win 11 games for just the fourth time in program history.

“It’s a chance to win a game, any time you go out and compete that’s what you’re trying to do,” Ferentz said.

“It’s Tennessee, it’s great competition,“ Castro said. “Why not go out and show what we can do in front of the whole country?”

Iowa will face Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on New Years Day 2024. Kickoff is set for noon central time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Michael Redenbaugh & Jon Hampshire
Two Cedar Rapids men arrested following police chase
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students

Latest News

Extra reps during bowl season "crucial" for Hawkeye youth and veterans
Extra reps during bowl season "crucial" for Hawkeye youth and veterans
FILE -Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an...
Tennessee QB Joe Milton opts out of Citrus Bowl for NFL draft, leaving Nico Iamaleava to start
Former high school quarterbacks have consistently excelled in Phil Parker’s defense
Former high school quarterbacks have consistently excelled in Phil Parker’s defense
For the second year in a row, the Iowa football team will rely on their back up quarterback in...
Kirk Ferentz impressed with Deacon Hill’s poise and improvement, given difficult circumstances
For the second year in a row, the Iowa football team will rely on their back up quarterback in...
Kirk Ferentz impressed with Deacon Hill’s poise and improvement, given difficult circumstances