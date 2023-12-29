Driver involved in Dec. 5th Iowa County crash has died

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have announced that a 63-year-old man involved in a car crash in Iowa County on December 5th has died.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. at M Avenue and 190th Street, five miles south of Marengo.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Ford sedan was heading southbound on M Avenue when he turned east onto 190th Street into the path of an oncoming car.

Officials confirmed that the driver of the Ford suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. The driver of the other car, and a passenger in that vehicle, were taken to a hospital in an ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

On Friday, officials announced that the driver of the Ford passed away on December 25th, 2023, from the injuries he sustained in the crash. He has been identified as Dirk Rathjen from Marengo.

