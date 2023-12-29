Cedar Rapids Christian Church sign vandalized

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed an investigation into criminal mischief is underway regarding a case of vandalism in the 700 block of Collins Road NE.

Early Friday morning, a sign from the Cedar Rapids Christian church was found to have been marked with the message “Free Gaza” written on both sides.

Police have not revealed any more information at this time.

