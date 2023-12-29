Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Cedar Rapids Christian Church sign vandalized

Cedar Rapids Christian Church vandalized (Photos by: Benjamin Mulholland)
Cedar Rapids Christian Church vandalized (Photos by: Benjamin Mulholland)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed an investigation into criminal mischief is underway regarding a case of vandalism in the 700 block of Collins Road NE.

Early Friday morning, a sign from the Cedar Rapids Christian church was found to have been marked with the message “Free Gaza” written on both sides.

Police have not revealed any more information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

Waterloo police say there was a report of a violent intruder at MercyOne Medical Center on...
MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown
It happened just before 3:30 am in the 100 block of Tomahawk Trail.
Emergency crews respond to early morning fire in Cedar Rapids
MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown
Some areas of Eastern Iowa saw a bit more snow than expected this week. First Alert...
Why we saw more snow than expected