Black Hawk County Sheriff talks about new book, mental illness within the criminal justice system

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Sheriff Tony Thompson is sharing insights on his 30 years in law enforcement. Only this book is strictly on mental illness. It’s called “Anyplace But Here: The Uncomfortable Convergence Between Mental Illness and the Criminal Justice System.”

“This is a problem we can’t arrest our way out of,” he told TV9. “How broken the system really is, how dysfunctional the system really is and how challenged we are every single day with mental health care delivery.”

In the book he talks about different instances of criminalization of an inmate or a person law enforcement may arrest simply because they are going through a a crisis - like psychosis.

He also talks about the choices many parents and guardians have to make when their child goes through a mental crisis. He says oftentimes they will have to call law enforcement because of the lack of appropriate care.

“When the parents are at their wit’s end, they don’t know what else to do and there’s examples of that in the book, where you’re looking for that avenue of convenience, but you’re also looking for that long term solution that does not exist,” said Sheriff Thompson.

The Black Hawk County Jail is constantly near or over their limit of 272 inmates. Even with that large number, Sheriff Thompson says he continues to see these challenges with a majority of it’s population.

“There’s really two basic categories of inmates that we’re currently holding in our jail: forcible felonies or people that are committing or accused of committing forcible felonies, and mentally ill,” he said.

His hope is that this book can provide a new perspective in a way that can inspire others to advocate for better mental illness resources for those in the criminal justice system.

