Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Amana’s Hahn Bakery closing Sunday after 150 year legacy

This weekend, a historic bakery in Middle Amana will be closing its doors. The Hahn Bakery is more than 150 years old, and well known for its breads and coffee
By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLE AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - This weekend, a historic bakery in Middle Amana will be closing its doors. The Hahn Bakery is more than 150 years old, and well known for its breads and coffee cakes.

For the customers who’ve been coming for generations, Doris Hahn behind the counter is a familiar sight. She and her husband Jack took over the bakery from Jack’s parents, Carl and Emilie Hahn, in 1968, and ran it with their friends and family.

Doris says there was a bit of a learning curve, at first, saying “It was hard for me to learn how to make bread and coffee cakes, because I never did that before. And then Jack said to me, you’re gonna learn fast. And I did!”

They baked together for around 30 years, until Jack passed away. Then, Doris learned some more, and for more than 25 years, she’s run the bakery herself. “I just felt that was my job, was to take care of my customers,” says Hahn.

The heart of the Hahn Bakery is its hearth oven- a 10 feet by 10 feet structure that can bake up to 100 loaves of bread at a time. A century ago, it fed an entire community as part of the communal kitchen in Middle Amana. It’s fed customers all across the United States, and become a center of connectivity.

“They knew, it must have been, the vast majority of people that were coming in and out of the bakery. Both people who would come in from the community just to say hi, but people through the sales room. Tourists, especially that they would see every year,” says Grant Rozeboom, Doris’ grandson.

And among the millions of cinnamon rolls, loaves of bread and coffee cakes, the Hahn family has made millions of memories.

“My Oma...kind of took one of my groups of classmates under her wing. She gave us lots of treats, she welcomed them to the bakery,” says Rozeboom.

“I loved every day that I baked. I can’t say I didn’t love it,” says Hahn.

While the bakery will be greatly missed when it closes its doors December 31st, Hahn says she’s ready for retirement, which will include seeing more of her family. “It’s gonna be hard, on New Years Eve. But I really am looking forward to a new adventure,” says Hahn.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Latest News

Some areas of Eastern Iowa saw a bit more snow than expected this week. First Alert...
Why we saw more snow than expected
Top Stories: December 29th, 2023
CRFD responds to early morning fire
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a generally quieter forecast...
First Alert Forecast: Friday morning, December 29