Above normal temperatures to round out 2023

We are finishing up 2023 with above normal conditions.
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to the last few days of 2023, and we finish out the year with, you guessed it, above normal temperatures.

Precip chances are for the most part non-existent. Maybe a small snow chance Saturday Night and into Sunday, but nothing major in terms of accumulation as we will stay above freezing.

Saturday will make it to 39 with partly cloudy skies.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s again.
Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s again.(KCRG)

Snow chances will pick up for Sunday as a front pushes through, dropping the temperatures to highs in the mid 30s.

We will see plenty of sunshine for next week with highs in the low 30s for Monday, Upper 30s for Tuesday, and low to mid 30s as we head into the second half of the week.

Enjoy the rest of 2023.

