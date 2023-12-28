Warm temperatures force Sundown Mountain Resort to temporarily close

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Just a few weeks ago, Sundown Mountain Resort was filled with people enjoying the snow. Now, this season’s warm temperatures have made sustaining snow-making impossible, forcing the resort to shut down starting Tuesday.

“It’s in our DNA to want to get as much skiing in as we can. We love to see the hill fully open for the kids to come. And, so, it is frustrating.” said Sundown’s General Manager Mark Gordon.

Without snow, Sundown isn’t able to make any revenue from tickets, gear rentals, gifts, and more. And this loss hits especially hard during the holiday season.

“The Christmas holiday is a big one for us. And this year, we were able to get some revenue because we had about half of our hill open. But the big numbers that we usually see are a little bit down this year because of the snow conditions.” said Gordon.

And with no one around to serve, there’s no need to stay fully staffed.

“In some cases, we’ve actually had to tell people to stay home. Right now, there’s very few people on staff. And that’s tough, you know? People rely on their paychecks and right now, we have to cut back. " said Gordon.

There isn’t much Gordon can do about the warm temperatures aside from wait and watch the forecast for signs that winter weather is approaching.

“When I wake up in the morning, I wake up and take a look at the 10-day forecast. And I see where it’s at, and it’s been tough. Right now, though, I’m a little happier. I can see we have five continuous snow-making days coming up.” said Gordon.

Gordon says he hopes to reopen to the public at the end of this week, and that his staff will be hard at work to make additional snow across their biggest hills.

