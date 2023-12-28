Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Tennessee QB Joe Milton opts out of Citrus Bowl for NFL draft, leaving Nico Iamaleava to start

FILE -Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an...
FILE -Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Quarterback Joe Milton has opted out to prepare for the 2024 NFL draft, leaving freshman Nico Iamaleava to make his first career start for No. 25 Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)(Wade Payne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has opted out to prepare for the 2024 NFL draft, leaving freshman Nico Iamaleava to make his first career start for the 25th-ranked Volunteers in Monday’s Citrus Bowl.

Milton announced his decision Wednesday on social media. He started his career with three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee in the spring of 2021. Initially named the Vols’ starter in August of that year, Milton got hurt early and lost the job to Hendon Hooker.

After Hooker suffered a torn ACL late last season, Milton led Tennessee to a rout of Clemson in the Orange Bowl before going 8-4 as a starter this season. Milton threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for seven TDs.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Milton has been with the Vols during preparation for the bowl as the 6-foot-5 quarterback pondered his own future. Milton will remain with the Vols through the game against No. 20 Iowa (10-3).

“They appreciate Joe, obviously, for everything that he’s done. He’s been a great teammate to everybody inside of that locker room. He’s been a great teammate to Niko as well. He’s been a part of the preparation,” Heupel said.

Iamaleava was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, and the No. 2 quarterback. Heupel said the Vols are excited to play with Iamaleava, who was 9 of 12 for 66 yards passing and ran for 15 yards in a win over Vanderbilt in the regular season finale.

Heupel loves Iamaleava’s competitiveness and ability to avoid repeating mistakes.

“Extremely talented. Everybody’s known that,” Heupel said. “But I love the way that he works inside of our building, and he’s got a great demeanor about him.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Michael Redenbaugh & Jon Hampshire
Two Cedar Rapids men arrested following police chase
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City
The potential for snowfall accumulation through Thursday night.
Light snow causing some slushy roads Wednesday, second round coming Thursday

Latest News

Former high school quarterbacks have consistently excelled in Phil Parker’s defense
Former high school quarterbacks have consistently excelled in Phil Parker’s defense
For the second year in a row, the Iowa football team will rely on their back up quarterback in...
Kirk Ferentz impressed with Deacon Hill’s poise and improvement, given difficult circumstances
For the second year in a row, the Iowa football team will rely on their back up quarterback in...
Kirk Ferentz impressed with Deacon Hill’s poise and improvement, given difficult circumstances
Hawkeyes score on final play of the 2005 Capital One Bowl to beat Nick Saban, LSU
Tate to Holloway: a lookback at the 2005 Capital One Bowl