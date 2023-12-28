Snow ends overnight, 2023 ends on a quiet and seasonal note

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light snow will still be around this evening, leading to slick spots on area roadways. Rain and snow showers give way to sunshine to end the week.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of east-central Iowa, including cities like Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Dubuque.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Light snow remains a possibility this evening but is winding down. Some of the precipitation may linger into the early overnight hours, too. Watch out for slick spots during this time, as well. Some additional light accumulations up to around half an inch more are possible. This is again most likely on grassy and elevated surfaces as has been the case throughout much of the day but as temperatures cool we may start to see more slick patches on roads too. Use those smart winter driving techniques, such as reducing your speed, allowing for extra stopping distance at intersections and between you and the car in front of you, and turning on your headlights. Use extra caution on bridges and overpasses as well as on less traveled roads or turn lanes and ramps. You can always check the latest road conditions anytime on our website or on the First Alert Weather App by scrolling down on the home page.

Snowfall reports are widely varying with some up to around 3″ on elevated surfaces. If you have a snowfall total to share, please send it to kcrg.com/weather or submit a photo for us to use on-air. Remember to use a reliable ruler and take several different measurements, averaging them out to account for melting and drifting.

On Friday, clouds begin clearing during the morning in the north, holding on through early afternoon in the south, but everyone should have some sunshine by late day. Highs will reach the upper 30s to around 40, with a bit of a breeze still present.

Quiet weather continues into the holiday weekend, though a cold front does move through Saturday night into Sunday. An isolated snow shower could accompany this at night, though most will miss out on this activity. The more notable change will be highs in the upper 20s to low 30s on New Year’s Eve and Day, with some stronger northwest winds possible again on New Year’s Eve. While this shouldn’t disrupt your holiday plans too much, be ready for the chillier feel to the air.

Temperatures bounce around the 30s for high throughout the rest of the following week, with lows in the upper 10s to mid 20s. Dry weather seems likely to dominate this time period, with the more active track for storm systems staying away from the state.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.