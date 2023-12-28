Show You Care
Robins police investigating armed robbery

The robbery happened just before 10:00pm Wednesday at the Casey’s on Robins Square
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Robins are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a Casey’s General Store.

The department says it happened just before 10 o’clock Wednesday night at the Casey’s located at 990 Robins Square with the suspect holding the store up at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect Left the store carrying a black bag with items taken from the store.

The suspect is described as a white man between 6′0″ and 6′3″ tall and weighing between 155 and 170 pounds. He was wearing tan or brown books, gray pants, and a dark blue hoodie over a camouflage hat. He was also wearing green gloves and black facemask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or anyone with information about the robbery should contact Robins P.D. at 319-393-8683.

