More snow moving through on Thursday, some slick roads could develop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of snow will be entering the TV9 viewing area this morning, lasting through at least parts of the evening for most.

The early hours of the day will be spent dry for more, with clearer skies overnight having allowed temperatures to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. A batch of snow, with some rain trying to mix in, is starting off in Wisconsin this morning, spreading to the southwest around the backside of an area of low pressure in the eastern Great Lakes. This precipitation is moving at about 20 mph, and could enter our far northeastern counties, including Dubuque, between about 7:00 and 8:00 a.m. At current speeds, precipitation gets closer to the Cedar Rapids area between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., and the Iowa City area between 11:00 a.m. and Noon.

The slow speed also means that precipitation hangs around for a while, with intermittently light to moderate snowfall rates possible. This longevity gives many areas a better chance of seeing some snow that sticks than yesterday, and could lead to the development of some slick roadways at times. This possibility is more likely while snow is actively falling, especially outside of daylight hours. Use those smart winter driving techniques, such as reducing your speed, allowing for extra stopping distance at intersections and between you and the car in front of you, and turning on your headlights.

Some of the precipitation may linger into the evening, with scattered stuff leftover into the early overnight hours, too. Watch out for slick spots during this time, as well. Total accumulation will likely range from a trace to around an inch. Highs today hit the mid 30s, though a decently strong northwest wind keeps wind chills in the mid 20s most of the day. Lows tonight toward the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday is slated to start off fairly cloudy around eastern Iowa, but we should see some gradual decrease in cloud cover throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 30s to around 40, with a bit of a breeze still present.

Quiet weather continues into the holiday weekend, though a cold front does move through Saturday night into Sunday. An isolated snow shower could accompany this at night, though most will miss out on this activity. The more notable change will be highs in the upper 20s to low 30s on New Year’s Eve and Day, with some stronger northwest winds possible again on New Year’s Eve. While this shouldn’t disrupt your holiday plans too much, be ready for the chillier feel to the air.

Temperatures bounce around the 30s for high throughout the rest of the following week, with lows in the upper 10s to mid 20s. Dry weather seems likely to dominate this time period, with the more active track for storm systems staying away from the state.

