Kirk Ferentz impressed with Deacon Hill’s poise and improvement, given difficult circumstances

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second year in a row, the Iowa football team will rely on their backup quarterback in the bowl game.

Last season, Joe Labas, who has entered the transfer portal, started in his first game for the black and gold in the Music City Bowl. This year, Deacon Hill will get the start following an injury to Cade McNamara. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz has been impressed with Hill’s growth through his 8 starts given the circumstances he was thrown into the starting role.

Being the starting quarterback for a 10-win Iowa football team is not something even Hill expected would happen this season.

“Yeah, if you told me that at the beginning of the season, I would have told you’re nuts, but it means a lot,” Hill said.

When McNamara went down with an ACL injury in week four against Michigan State, Hill stepped in and helped lead the Hawkeyes to a comeback victory.

“I mean it was pretty surreal. I think everybody knows that especially in a night game at Kinnick, it’s what dreams are made of,” Hill said following the victory.

It was the sophomore’s first substantial number of snaps since he was a senior in high school.

“I thought Deacon stepped into a tough situation and really did a good job leading our football team and making good decisions. Especially in the second half in some critical situations,” Ferentz said after Michigan State.

His first four games for the black and gold were a bit rocky. Hill averaged just under 30 percent in pass completion percentage.

“It wasn’t going good. He could have gone south, but he stayed positive and stayed working,” Ferentz said about Hill.

In Iowa’s last five games, he’s improved to 61.3 percent in completion percentage, throwing for 1,096 yards. He’s recorded five touchdowns through the air, two on the ground, and five interceptions. Since taking over for McNamara, Hill helped the Hawkeyes finish with a 6-2 record.

“It’s been a long haul and really I think the credit goes to him. It’s everybody working with him though. I think we know him better. He’s certainly improved dramatically and I think it’s just a credit to him sticking with it. He just kept on going. Certainly, his ball security has gotten better too because that’s the other part about it and his awareness,” Ferentz said.

The Wisconsin transfer said buying into the culture when he arrived in January has helped him progress each week. It’s also helped his confidence grown. He said he doesn’t take this opportunity playing at this level for granted.

“Every time you get to go out, grow, and compete is just a blessing,” Hill. “Competing is the best part of college football because you get to compete against the best.”

Hill will go up against true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Wednesday Joe Milton III announced he has opted out of the game to focus on the upcoming NFL Draft.

