Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students

Kaelyn Surrell
Kaelyn Surrell(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old student at Sidney High School in Fremont County has been arrested after she allegedly had a “hit list” against individuals in the school district and the community.

Officials say Kaelyn Surrell had sent the list to at least one individual via Snapchat and that the list included “people she had bad encounters with where she has a motive to carry out harming them.” They say she had wished to cause arson incidents towards the individuals and that, as a Fire Cadet with the Shenandoah Fire Department, had the “potential knowledge to carry out the act.”

Surrell was taken into custody on Tuesday and was charged with seven felony counts of threats of terrorism.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Michael Redenbaugh & Jon Hampshire
Two Cedar Rapids men arrested following police chase
Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City
The potential for snowfall accumulation through Thursday night.
Light snow causing some slushy roads Wednesday, second round coming Thursday
Nonprofit says Iowa Governor's decision to not accept millions in federal funding will hurt...
Nonprofit says Governor’s decision to stop federal summertime EBT program will mean more food insecurity

Latest News

Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment
Join Amy Friedl Stoner and her band, led by Luke Viertel, for a one-night-only concert and...
Everyday Iowa -Spend New Years Eve with Amy Friedl Stoner at Theatre Cedar Rapids
Trying to decide what to throw away or recycle as you clean up from the holidays? Joe Horaney...
Everyday Iowa - Linn Co. Solid Waste Agency
Join Amy Friedl Stoner and her band, led by Luke Viertel, for a one-night-only concert and...
Everyday Iowa - Amy Friedl Stoner and Luke Viertel perform live