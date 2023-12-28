Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students

SIDNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old student at Sidney High School in Fremont County has been arrested after she allegedly had a “hit list” against individuals in the school district and the community.

Officials say Kaelyn Surrell had sent the list to at least one individual via Snapchat and that the list included “people she had bad encounters with where she has a motive to carry out harming them.” They say she had wished to cause arson incidents towards the individuals and that, as a Fire Cadet with the Shenandoah Fire Department, had the “potential knowledge to carry out the act.”

Surrell was taken into custody on Tuesday and was charged with seven felony counts of threats of terrorism.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.