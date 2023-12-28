Show You Care
Iowa City woman charged with setting fire at ex-boyfriend’s apartment

Victoria Rexia Lea (courtesy Johnson County Sheriff.)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman is charged with 1st Degree Arson for allegedly starting a fire inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in downtown Iowa City.

According to a criminal complaint, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 229 S Dubuque Street just before 1:30 a.m. on December 26.

Firefighters located smoke coming from a unit, but found the door deadbolted and barricaded from inside by a chair and table. Once crews were able to make entry, they found a couch in the living room had been lit on fire.

Firefighters put the fire out and located Victoria Rexia Lea inside the unit.

Investigators contacted the tenant who told them he was out of state and that Lea is his ex-girlfriend and has a key to his apartment. The tenant told investigators that Lea had contacted him several hours before the fire and was upset that he would not drive back to Iowa City.

In addition to the couch, Lea is also accused of burning the tenant’s headphones and eyeglasses.

229 S Dubuque Street is a large, five story building that houses 48 apartment units along with a Mexican restaurant. Multiple residents were home at the time of the fire.

