Former high school quarterbacks have consistently excelled in Phil Parker’s defense

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Before he became a unanimous All-American cornerback and special teams ace in college football, Cooper DeJean was one of the best quarterbacks in Iowa high school football history.

DeJean accounted for 132 touchdowns in his final two seasons at OABCIG, winning a pair of state titles. When Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker wanted him to switch to defense full time, he was hesitant at first.

“But then I sat back and realized this guy’s the best to ever do it on the defense side of the ball,” DeJean said. “So why wouldn’t I wanna go learn from him?”

It appears DeJean made the right choice - he’ll likely be a first round draft pick. But DeJean’s case isn’t unique.

“I think playing quarterback in high school you kind of understand the different concepts that the offense might run,” DeJean said.

“DeJean’s leg injury will keep him out of the Citrus Bowl, but three more defensive starters, Sebastian Castro, Quinn Schulte and Joe Evans, all played quarterback in high school.”

“Now if the questions is who the best quarterback in high school was,” Evans said with a laugh. “I mean you’re looking at him. C’mon now.”

Evans said, even though he plays defensive line, he sometimes uses his high school quarterback skills.

“In ways when I do drop back into coverage I do have that mindset just of where he’s looking at, his progression,” Evans, who played QB at Ames high school, said. “It’s a lot different because I’m so close to the ball now.”

Usually when you’re out recruiting, you see guys out there, the quarterback is your best player,” said Phil Parker. “I think guys we’ve recruited that are QB’s, they understand the game.”

Just like DeJean, Schulte won two Iowa state championship at quarterback.

“It might just be a coincidence, playing quarterback you kind of have to know a lot of stuff on the mental side of things,” said Schulte, who played QB at Xavier high school. “Knowing where you have to be and knowing what the offense is trying to do.”

Sebastian Castro played quarterback in Illinois at Richards high school.

“It definitley helps because they’re seeing the same thing we’re seeing out there in a sense,” Castro said. “When you’re playing defensive back you’re trying to think what the quarterback’s trying to think. In that sense it does kind of help.”

This isn’t a new phenomenon in Iowa City. Micah Hyde was an all-state quarterback in Ohio before starring on the Hawkeye defense.

Jake Gervase played QB at Davenport Assumption, his time as a Hawkeye helped him find a spot in the NFL where he won a Super Bowl.

Parker Hesse, the pride of Waukon, was an All-State QB, but his spot was on Phil Parker’s defense.

“They’re just so aware of what’s going on,” said Parker.

“If I was a coach I’d try to recruit guys that have that experience,” said Castro.

