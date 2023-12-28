Dubuque man charged with sexual abuse, incest

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 16th, 2023, police responded to a report that a man had sexually abused both a 12-year-old and 17-year-old victim.

Following an investigation officials concluded that both victims had been sexually abused during multiple incidents for over a year and a half long period. Both victims had been manipulated throughout that time into not reporting the abuse.

Officials arrested 44-year-old Todd Stratton on December 21st, 2023. He was charged with:

Sexual Abuse - 3rd Degree

Incest

Indecent Contact With a Child

