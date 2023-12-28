Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Dubuque man charged with sexual abuse, incest

(Source: Raycom Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 16th, 2023, police responded to a report that a man had sexually abused both a 12-year-old and 17-year-old victim.

Following an investigation officials concluded that both victims had been sexually abused during multiple incidents for over a year and a half long period. Both victims had been manipulated throughout that time into not reporting the abuse.

Officials arrested 44-year-old Todd Stratton on December 21st, 2023. He was charged with:

  • Sexual Abuse - 3rd Degree
  • Incest
  • Indecent Contact With a Child

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Michael Redenbaugh & Jon Hampshire
Two Cedar Rapids men arrested following police chase
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Expected snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Most areas within the white will see around an...
Slick roads reported as snow moves through eastern Iowa
Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students

Latest News

Officials say Kaelyn Surrell, a student at Sidney High School in Fremont County, sent the list...
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Iowa mom frustrated over state’s decision to not participate in food assistance program
Iowa mom frustrated over state’s decision to not participate in food assistance program
Police in Robins are asking for help finding the person who robbed a Casey's.
Suspect accused of robbing Casey's in Robins
An Iowa City woman is accused of starting a fire inside her ex-boyfriend's apartment.
Iowa City woman charged with arson
The Delaware County Attorney has cleared a deputy’s actions in shooting the man suspected of...
Delaware County deputy cleared in shooting of Monticello suspect