Delaware County deputy cleared in shooting of Monticello suspect

DELAWARE COUNTY Iowa (KCRG) - The Delaware County Attorney has cleared a deputy’s actions in shooting the man suspected of killing a Monticello Fareway worker back in November.

48-year-old Aaron McAtee, had been outside a Fareway store where he worked when he was shot in what investigators say appears to be a random act of violence. McAtee was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they later found the suspect, identified as Nathan Russell, in Hopkinton. An officer shot Russell while trying to take them into custody when he failed to comply. Russell was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot injuries.

Delaware County Deputy Matt Menard was then placed on incident leave, pending the continued investigation.

On December 28th, the Delaware County attorney released his legal opinion regarding Menard’s decision to shoot Russell, saying the decision was both “reasonable” and “justified.”

“The level of force used by Deputy Menard in shooting Russell was reasonable under the circumstances of the moment, to not only protect his own life, but also the lives of nearby citizens. I have further determined that Deputy Menard acted in accordance with his training and experience. When the whole of the incident is looked at objectively, Deputy Menard’s actions in shooting Russell were reasonable and legally justified under Iowa law and he will face no criminal liability.”

Russell is still awaiting trial for charges of Murder in the First Degree, Going Armed with Intent, and Felon in possession of a Firearm

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.