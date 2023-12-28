Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Delaware County deputy cleared in shooting of Monticello suspect

The Delaware County Attorney says a sheriff's deputy used reasonable force when he shot the man accused of killing a Fareway employee in Monticello.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY Iowa (KCRG) - The Delaware County Attorney has cleared a deputy’s actions in shooting the man suspected of killing a Monticello Fareway worker back in November.

48-year-old Aaron McAtee, had been outside a Fareway store where he worked when he was shot in what investigators say appears to be a random act of violence. McAtee was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they later found the suspect, identified as Nathan Russell, in Hopkinton. An officer shot Russell while trying to take them into custody when he failed to comply. Russell was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot injuries.

Delaware County Deputy Matt Menard was then placed on incident leave, pending the continued investigation.

On December 28th, the Delaware County attorney released his legal opinion regarding Menard’s decision to shoot Russell, saying the decision was both “reasonable” and “justified.”

“The level of force used by Deputy Menard in shooting Russell was reasonable under the circumstances of the moment, to not only protect his own life, but also the lives of nearby citizens. I have further determined that Deputy Menard acted in accordance with his training and experience. When the whole of the incident is looked at objectively, Deputy Menard’s actions in shooting Russell were reasonable and legally justified under Iowa law and he will face no criminal liability.”

Russell is still awaiting trial for charges of Murder in the First Degree, Going Armed with Intent, and Felon in possession of a Firearm

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Michael Redenbaugh & Jon Hampshire
Two Cedar Rapids men arrested following police chase
Suspect in Robin's Casey robbery (photo courtesy Robins Police Dept.)
Robins police investigating armed robbery
Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City
The potential for snowfall accumulation through Thursday night.
Light snow causing some slushy roads Wednesday, second round coming Thursday

Latest News

An Iowa City woman is accused of starting a fire inside her ex-boyfriend's apartment.
Iowa City woman charged with arson
The federal lawsuit that Jenkins’ mother, Monica Woods, filed is based partly on body camera...
Family of Iowa teen killed by police files a lawsuit saying officers should have been better trained
The Delaware County Attorney says a sheriff's deputy used reasonable force when he shot the...
Delaware County deputy cleared in shooting of Monticello suspect
Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students