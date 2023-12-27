Show You Care
Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – There is an important consumer alert that will have you check your freezers.

Frozen fish fillets sold at Whole Foods are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall applies to the 365 Whole Foods Market Beer-Battered Pollock and Cod Fillets.

The fillets were sold nationwide between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22.

Tampa Bay Fisheries says the pollock fillets have a best-buy date of March 7, 2025.

The cod fillets have best buy dates of either Feb. 22, 2025, or March 19 of the same year.

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses, but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Consumers should throw the fillets away and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

